Plant operator shares experience during Australia’s black summer

People who give more than expected might just get more than they deserve.

That was the key mantra for SPR (Sapper) Luke Sorovakarua after being chosen as one of the fifty-four Republic of Fiji Military personnel who flew over to Australia earlier this year, helping in bushfire ravaged areas.

The twenty-eight-year-old plant operator at the RFMF Engineering Department recalled his initial reactions after witnessing the plight and the grief of Australians who lost everything in the hazard.

However, he says apart from the key duties, the 54 personnel never backed down in uplifting the spirit and morale of Australians in worst affected areas through songs of praises, talanoa sessions and sharing inspirational stories that positively impacted many people.

Sorovakarua adds the situation and experience has benefited him particularly in his area of expertise.

“My experience for me I’m a plant operator, for us working with the plant operators in Australia the experience we’ve brought back we’ve working with massive machines especially with the diggers, the excavators and graders like we also have it here in Fiji but they have the four in one buckets in Australia.”

Meanwhile, the Australian High Commissioner to Fiji John Feakes last night organized a thanks giving ceremony that also marked the six months anniversary of the return of the RFMF personnel.

Feakes acknowledged the Fijian government for the deployment of the Bula Force which demonstrates the true spirit of the vuvale partnership.

“It commits us to work in a number of areas but the important aspect of it is that it commits Australia and Fiji to work together in equal partners to deal with each other with respect and underpinning the agreement is the view that we both share that challenges best faced with friends and so commits us to tackle those challenges together. We are stronger together.”

He adds the force achieved a lot in the five weeks of engagement which include opening the snowy river estuary, constructed a 9 metre bridge to Buchan caves and clearing over 170km of fire affected roads.

An honour to join @FijiPM & @ISeruiratu in hosting the 54 member RFMF #BulaForce at my place tonight. The event marks the 6 month anniversary of their deployment to 🇦🇺 to help communities recover from the bushfires. Fiji’s support to #OpBushFireAssist won’t be forgotten. #vuvale pic.twitter.com/rvWVcVU8WJ — John Feakes (@AusHCFJ) August 24, 2020

Meanwhile, the bushfire killed 33 people, over 3,000 homes destroyed, unimaginable loss of wild life and Australian economies devastated in the blink of an eye.