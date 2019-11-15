Plant nursery commissioned in Sigatoka

A plant nursery has been commissioned by Agriculture Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy in Nabitu, Sigatoka.

Dr Reddy says the nursery will cater for farmers along both sides of the Sigatoka River, easing transport costs and ensuring convenience in terms of sourcing plant materials.

He also applauded Nabitu farmer, Parmen Singh for taking the initiative in constructing the nursery with assistance from the Ministry.

“We also want to ensure that when the time comes for you to plant, you don’t run short of planting materials. So we are providing you with dry seeds, we are providing you with cuttings, suckers and seedlings. In this process, we are establishing throughout Fiji a number of nurseries in collaboration with members in the private sector like Mr. Singh. We gave him small leverage, you can see how he has expanded the small support we gave him. With his own surplus, he has expanded the nursery. That is what I mean when I say, you should treat Agriculture as a business.”

Singh has supported the Ministry by providing seedlings for free to farmers after TC Harold and Winston.

The Nursery was established by Singh to support the 92 farmers in Nabitu.