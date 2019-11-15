Plant damage diagnosis learning intensifies

Agriculture officers are learning how to diagnose damages on plants as part of their capacity building workshop in Levuka, Ovalau.

The officers who are based in the Eastern Division spent time closely observing the various damages on plants due to either abiotic or environmental factors or biotic reasons such as diseases, bacterial growth or genetic irregularities.

The officers undertook practical sessions to thoroughly understand the different pests and diseases that attack plants.

Permanent Secretary for the Agriculture Ministry Ritesh Dass says they regularly conducted trainings such as these to better equip field officers to assist farmers.

Dass adds their officers who include those out on the maritime islands provide a number of services and this training will allow them to undertake two activities.

These include assisting them to become plant doctors and two instead of sending their research officers from Koronivia Research Station to stations to investigate plant damages, these current trainees will be able to provide a diagnosis after studying the signs and symptoms affecting plants or crops.