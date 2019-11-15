Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Plant damage diagnosis learning intensifies

Josaia Nanuqa Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JosaiaFBCNews
September 18, 2020 6:00 am
Agriculture officers have spent the last two days learning how to properly diagnose damages on plants as part of their capacity building during a workshop in Levuka, Ovalau. [Source: Department of Information]

Agriculture officers are learning how to diagnose damages on plants as part of their capacity building workshop in Levuka, Ovalau.

The officers who are based in the Eastern Division spent time closely observing the various damages on plants due to either abiotic or environmental factors or biotic reasons such as diseases, bacterial growth or genetic irregularities.

The officers undertook practical sessions to thoroughly understand the different pests and diseases that attack plants.

Article continues after advertisement

Permanent Secretary for the Agriculture Ministry Ritesh Dass says they regularly conducted trainings such as these to better equip field officers to assist farmers.

Dass adds their officers who include those out on the maritime islands provide a number of services and this training will allow them to undertake two activities.

These include assisting them to become plant doctors and two instead of sending their research officers from Koronivia Research Station to stations to investigate plant damages, these current trainees will be able to provide a diagnosis after studying the signs and symptoms affecting plants or crops.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.