News

Plans to set up substance abuse rehabilitation center

Praneeta Prakash Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @PraneetaFBCNews
September 27, 2020 12:10 pm
Salvation Army's Divisional Commander Fiji Territory Captain Andrew Moffatt [right] during his meeting with Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu [middle]. [Source: Fiji Police]

Talks are underway to set up a substance abuse rehabilitation centre in the country.

This was highlighted by the Salvation Army’s Divisional Commander Fiji Territory Captain Andrew Moffatt during his meeting with Acting Commissioner of Police Rusiate Tudravu.

The Acting Commissioner while visiting religious groups met with Captain Moffatt and Salvation Army Board member Ajay Bhai Amrit where he was briefed about the ongoing social and community work conducted by their various Ministries targeting different age groups.

Captain Moffatt says they are looking forward to work with the Fiji Police Force as they have several programs already underway that will assist the institution’s intent of reducing crime.

The Acting Commissioner acknowledged their willingness to work together and assured them of the Fiji Police’s support.

