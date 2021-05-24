Plans to have tsunami sirens in the West

There are plans to install tsunami sirens in parts of the Western Division including Rakiraki.

The Department of Mineral Resources is working with the National Disaster Management Office beginning with a thorough assessment.

Technical Officer, Isikeli Duvai says there are 13 tsunami sirens in the Kinoya to Lami corridor but none in the Western Division.

“We will test on those sirens on the 5th of every month and that will depend upon the approval from the National Disaster Management Office and we are working in trying to extend the tsunami sirens right up to Rakiraki”.

He says these tsunami sirens are activated based on the threat to the country.

The Department is also raising awareness in its buildup to World Tsunami Day on 5th November.