Plans to establish paraveterinary clinicians

Fiji lacks qualified veterinarians who can treat resistant strains of bacteria.

Minister for Economy Aiyaz Sayed Khaiyum says antimicrobial resistance is an increasingly concerning global health issue affecting people and livestock, but the methods traditionally used to combat microorganisms are losing their effectiveness.

In light of this, the government is making amendments to the Veterinary Surgeons Act to allow local graduates to be registered as veterinarians.

“In the interim, we are making provisions for those with Bachelor of Veterinary Science to be registered as para-vets and provide services in animal health and production. So we’ll be calling on para-veterinarians to take a lead role in providing veterinary services directly to livestock farmers in Fiji.”

The government will also establish para-veterinary clinics where registered para-vets will work with farmers to maintain animal welfare, health, and hygiene.