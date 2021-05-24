Home

News

Plans to economically empower Vanua Levu

Jale Daucakacaka Multimedia Journalist iTaukei Desk [email protected] | @JaleFBCNews
May 2, 2022 6:20 am
Labasa Town. [Source: File Photo]

A government-led “well-resourced and ambitious plan” is in play to economically empower Vanua Levu.

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says this plan aims for resilient and sustainable infrastructure and will create new jobs in new industries.

“Our plan includes a new airport that widens access to the north—creating opportunities for sustainable tourism and in other sectors like agriculture and manufacturing. A team from the World Bank will be here on the ground in Vanua Levu soon to carry out their assessments. “

He says the World Bank team will be working with communities across Vanua Levu that will benefit from this project.

 

