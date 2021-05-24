Plans to close Vatuyalewa Jetty next month

The owners of the land where the Vatuyalewa Jetty in Buca Bay, Cakaudrove currently sits are planning to close the jetty at the end of next month.

Landowner Ratu Meleti Leve from Loa Village says the jetty has no proper amenities for members of the public and they will close it down for the safety of passengers.

The Vatuyalewa Jetty is the main port of access for Fijians travelling daily to and from Taveuni.

Ratu Meleti says they have written to the Provincial Administrator Cakaudrove and the Ministry of Infrastructure to inform them of their decision.

However, speaking at the budget consultation in Savuvusavu last week, Ratu Meleti requested for government’s assistance in upgrading the jetty for the sake of the safety of the members of the public.

The Attorney-General Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum stated, the Ministry of Infrastructure will work with the landowners on getting the jetty sorted.

