Plans to boost the BPO sector in Fiji

With the revised 2021-2022 National Budget, the Fijian Government has increased an additional 300 awards for Business Process Outsourcing training at Fiji National University.

Permanent Secretary for Commerce and Trade Shaheen Ali says they will continue investing in people as they are an asset.

He also highlights that the Fijian Government is working on the ‘Plug and Play’ approach in the development of a special economic zone (SEZ) in Lautoka.

“The SEZ will in place all the necessary supporting infrastructure and utilities to suit the demands of potential BPO operators. Ultimately, this will further the nearshore concept through the close proximity of seaports and airports.”

Ali adds this will provide the right digital infrastructure to support the BPO operations.