Plans in place to relocate Yadua Primary School

Elenoa Turagaiviu Editor North [email protected] | @ElenoaFBCNews
February 26, 2021 4:40 pm

Plans are in motion to relocate Yadua Island Primary School over the next two months.

The school is being relocated as a precautionary measure due to constant fears of landslides.

Village Headman Maleli Nawai says their pleas to have the school relocated is becoming a reality and they are thankful to the government for hearing them out.

Nawai says the school is located on a slope and there is always a fear of landslide when there is heavy rain.

A major landslide in 2017 destroyed two classrooms in the school.

A team from the Mineral Resources Department along with the villagers have identified a suitable site for relocation.

The site is being surveyed to ensure there are no further risks or danger before the school is moved.

The school caters for Years 1 to 8 with five teachers holding composite classes.

