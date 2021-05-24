Plans in motion for large scale cattle farm

The Ministry of Agriculture has set plans in motion to establish a large scale cattle farm for Lawai Village in Nadroga.

The initiative aims to help small scale livestock cattle owners in the village transition to a commercial based operation for longevity and sustainable farming practices.

During an informal talanoa session with the villagers, Agriculture Minister Doctor Mahendra Reddy highlighted the best way to begin is by developing a small area of their land.

Doctor Reddy says through the fencing materials provided by the Ministry, the village will be able to develop four-six paddocks for their cattle.

He adds in return the Ministry will provide the necessary assistance to improve the village’s livestock genetic attributes.

This will be done by introducing a genetically enhanced breeder bull.

Doctor Reddy says the Ministry will also do a thorough Brucellosis and Tuberculosis Eradication Campaign testing before any such plans come to fruition.

The Ministry will also provide a fully-equipped stockyard with the community being asked to provide the necessary assistance.