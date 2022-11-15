Plans for solar farm in Batiri

Raj Sharma

Plans are in the pipeline for the construction of a multi-million dollar solar farm in Batiri, just outside Seaqaqa in Macuata.

The solar farm is a joint project between Food Processors Fiji Limited and the Korean International Cooperation Agency, KOICA.

Food Processors Board Chair Raj Sharma says the solar farm project will be based at the company’s Batiri Farm property.

Article continues after advertisement

Sharma says there is an ongoing study being done by KOICA about the solar farm and the project can provide renewable energy which can be an alternative for Energy Fiji Limited for Vanua Levu.

“We have received the report (of the study by KOICA) and we will be looking to analyse the report before December. It carries about $40million of investment – to start the solar farm and we will pursue discussion with EFL on this regard.”

About 20 acres of the company’s 450-acre property has been set aside for the solar farm project.