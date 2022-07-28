Plans for new RFMF warehouse

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji / Facebook]

The Republic of the Fiji Military Forces is working on constructing a new warehouse.

Defence Minister Inia Seruiratu says $350,000 is allocated for the project and once completed it will centralize procurements and distributions of stores for both RFMF operations as well as the humanitarian assistance and disaster risk activities in the Central and Eastern Divisions.

Seruiratu says the estimated cost of the total project is $3.7million.

“Phase one will involve civil works such as roads, installation of power and soil excavation works. Phase two will include the construction work of the warehouse and phase three is the installation of equipment and the commissioning of the project.”

Seruiratu says the project had commenced in the 2018-2019 financial year but was differed due to financial constraints rising from natural disasters and COVID19.

The 2022-23 funds allocated will cater for early civil works such as side levelling, soil compaction, environment impact assessment and the installation of services including water, electricity and sewerage system.

The warehouse will be constructed at Jerusalem Road in Nabua.