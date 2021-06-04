Home

Plans for crowd control at Naitasiri border

Lena Reece Senior Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @LenaFBCNews
June 7, 2021 4:50 am

A plan has been put together to help control overcrowding at the Sawani Border in Naitasiri.

This has been done by the Naitasiri COVID-19 Command Center headed by Sub-Divisional Medical Officer Naitasiri and assisted by the Provincial Administrator and Roko Tui Naitasiri.

Due to the closure of the border in recent weeks, Sawani had been experiencing the flooding of people from the highlands.

The Naitasiri COVID-19 Command Center says as a result of the availability of limited space at the Sawani Border and the need to minimise the presence of villagers in any day during the week, the Team has drawn up a timetable which hopefully, will ensure crowd control and effective containment system at the border.

It says various districts have been grouped together and allocated separate days to come to Sawani to conduct their business.

The people of Naitasiri are also being encouraged to take advantage of the canteens in their villages and communities or the merchandise shops at Vunidawa including the post offices in Lomaivuna and Vunidawa.

The team says the sole intention is to limit the number of people flooding to Sawani for essential items/agendas only which cannot be provided back at their various communities.

For medical clinics, people are advised to check the Naqali Health Center or Vunidawa Hospital.

 

