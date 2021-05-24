Plans continue for proposed Vunidawa town

The Vunidawa Economic Centre draft plan was today presented to stakeholders by the Department of Town and Country Planning.

Speaking during the Vunidawa Advisory Land Use Zoning Plan Consultation Workshop, Town and Country Planning Permanent Secretary Shaheen Ali says Vunidawa has the potential to be the economic hub in Naitasiri.

Ali says the government strongly believes and has significantly invested in rural areas, and this support for economic activities will create a resilient foundation for the grassroots communities.

He says relevant stakeholders were part of the workshop to discuss the development at Vunidawa.

“That includes key utility agencies such as WAF and FRA and EFL as well as citizens of Vunidawa as to how they feel about the new town development. If the plans from the TDDC initial survey suit their needs, all of these will be discussed.”

Ali says the town, once completed, will generate economic activity in Naitasiri, provide adequate infrastructure to support commercial and industrial uses and increase housing stock for future populations.

The draft plan will be in its consultation stage soon before the final plan is endorsed in parliament.