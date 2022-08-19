Planned power shutdown for the West

Chief Executive Officer, Hasmukh Patel.

Residents in the West will experience power supply disruptions on Sunday, as the Energy Fiji Limited will be carrying out repair, and upgrade exercise.

Chief Executive, Hasmukh Patel says they will be installing a new transformer at the Vuda Substation.

Patel says hence, there is a need to have a major power outage on their transmission line that connects Nadarivatu and Monasavu Hydropower Station to the Western Division.

Article continues after advertisement

“So, now we have installed them and we are commissioning these transformers. Two at Cunningham Road and two at Vuda. So, Vuda the first one we had switched on – we had a similar outage few weeks ago. And this weekend, we will be commissioning the second transformer. So, we’ll be replacing that whole transformer that has been in service for 40 years and replace it with the new one. To commission it, we need to have an outage, because connections are involved.”

Patel says during this period, they will supply electricity from their diesel power stations to meet the demand.

“So, what does that mean for the Western Division customers? It means that the Western Division customers will not be receiving any hydropower but we’ll be twining supplying our customers using all our diesel generation in the Western Division.”

Affected areas are parts of Lautoka; Tomuka, Tavakubu, part of Vuda and Wairabetia, as well as Tavarua, Ba, Tavua to Nadarivatu, Tavua to Navesau.

Patel adds other areas should not be affected unless there is a failure in any of their diesel generation sets, or any unrelated fault on the transmission and distribution network in the Western Division.