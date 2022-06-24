Planned power cuts in the West

[File Photo]

Parts of the Western Division are expected to face power outages this weekend.

According to Energy Fiji Limited, they will be carrying out critical maintenance works on their 132,000 volts transmission line this Sunday.

To enable EFL to undertake this exercise, engineers will need to de-energize the 132,000 volts transmission line from the Wailoa Power Station to the Nadarivatu Switchyard and this would affect some customers in the West.

EFL further states that they will also be going off-grid, during the planned outage and this will allow them to maintain electricity supply to other Fijians in the Western Division.