Pine Trust yet to ascertain extent of damage from TC Yasa

The Fiji Pine Trust is collaborating with the government to gauge the extent of damage caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa in its pine scheme areas in Vanua Levu.

Trust Manager Lasarusa Turaga says at this time, maritime island pines have been at the forefront in terms of supply and taking into consideration the welfare of resource owners.

Turaga says damage assessments following TC Yasa is almost complete.

Article continues after advertisement

“Once we have the rehabilitation process done together with the government which we are thankful for than will come to ascertain our figures in terms of the volumes and value of all the pine that have been damaged so far on Vanua Levu.”

The Trust is hopeful there will be no major disruption in pine supply following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa last month.

Turaga adds the Trust is relying on other pine scheme areas not affected by the Cyclone to meet demand from markets.