Pine supply will not be hampered says Trust

The Fiji Pine Trust remains optimistic there will be no major disruption in supply following the devastation caused by Tropical Cyclone Yasa.

Trust Manager, Lasarusa Turaga, says they’ve strategically mapped out plans to ensure pine supply is not affected after natural disasters.

Turaga adds the Trust is relying on other pine scheme areas not affected by the cyclone to meet demand of both local and the international markets.

“We are so thankful that apart from pine plantations that we have here on Viti Levu and Vanua Levu, we have pine plantations out there in the islands which we conceived to be a power base in terms of supplies into the pine industry. And hopefully that will address our supply in demand.”

He says three pine scheme areas in Fiji have managed to earn over $50,000 in the last two months of last year.

That was the return from the sale of about 86.94 cubic metres of pine from Narocake in Gau as well as Naqara and Ketei in the Lau province.