Pine stakeholders to resolve over-planted pine conflict

Meetings have been scheduled for pine stakeholders in the North to resolve the ongoing conflict regarding ‘over-planted pine.’

The meetings will see Fiji Pine Group, Ministry of Forestry and iTaukei Land Trust Board meet with Bua pine landowners.

The conflict surfaced last week after the Ministry of Forestry issued several notices to saw millers suspending their license to harvest over-planted pine.

A letter sighted by FBC News states the Ministry of Forestry has been informed via legal notice that the ownership of the over-planted area is in conflict.

Hence, all harvesting in the over-planted area is being suspended immediately.

Director Forestry Operations North George Vuki says they issued eight notices to saw millers on the 13th of January.

Vuki says the notices served states that harvesting in the over-planted area will be suspended until further notice.

The first meeting between the pine stakeholders will be held tomorrow at Bua Village.