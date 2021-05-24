Pine landowners raised concerns with AG

Pine landowners in Bua have expressed disappointment at the amount of time it takes to process environmental impact assessments, a prerequisite to obtaining a logging license.

They raised their concerns with the Attorney General, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum in Koroinasolo, Bua, earlier this week.

Sakeasi Rabakewa says that already, they are given the run-around when putting together the required documentation along with the fees for the application, and the EIA processing is taking even longer.

The issue arose after another pine landowner told the Acting Prime Minister he’d been trying to obtain a logging license to rebuild his cyclone-damaged home. But, it’s been four months now and he is still waiting.

They want the government to shorten the period of processing the environmental impact assessment (EIA).

“The problem now is the EIA report and the Ministry of Environment. Can they shorten that period for processing the EIA report?”

Rabakewa says the three saw millers in the District also face a similar issue.

“He doesn’t have the logging license because the EIA is taking so long. So, the workers are affected. One in Jaydill has about fifty people employed in his mill; another has 40 and there’s another one in Raviravi with about 30–40 workers. This is all affected just because of this EIA report. It goes right down to them.”

The Acting Prime Minister says he will raise the concerns and disappointments with the Environment Ministry.

Landowners want to cut down some of their trees to rebuild their homes, most of which were either damaged or destroyed by TC Yasa in December 2020. But they need to obtain a license first before they can cut down the trees.