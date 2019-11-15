Pine industry thrives despite pandemic

Three pine scheme areas in Fiji have managed to earn over $50,000 in two months from the sale of pine.

Fiji Pine Trust Manager Lasarusa Turaga says that was the return from the sale of about 86.94 cubic metres of pine from Narocake in Gau as well as Naqara and Ketei in the Lau province.

Turaga adds demand has picked up and this is a stepping stone towards empowering resource owners.

“Just within three months we see the aspirations of pine resource owners the needs, they’ve been looking at pine for so long what we’ll become of them. Now that we’ve come on board together with the government we are so thankful that we have provided a leeway in terms of livelihoods for resource owners in the pine scheme areas.”

Plans are in place to harvest in Cicia and Matuku islands before moving on to Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.