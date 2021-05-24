Pine Industry stakeholders shaken by corruption allegations

The Fiji Pine industry stakeholders are working together to ensure that the trust forged with landowners is intact.

This comes in the wake of a series of corruption allegations levelled against former Forestry Minister, Osea Naiqamu and his business associates.

The Fiji Pine Group Chief Executive, Vimlesh Kumar says the division and power struggle within the Trust allegedly caused by the former Forestry Minister is aimed at destabilizing the industry.

“It does not take a year or two years, it takes decades to build that trust and we have worked really hard to build that trust. And another thing, (this) is creating confusion and division among our landowner.”

Fiji Pine Trust Chair, Taniela Nakibo is pleading with the landowners to not be easily swayed by what Osea Naiqamu has been saying.

“They are not representing the Fiji Pine Trust, Mr Pio Bolobolo and (Osea) Naiqamu. So I want the landowners know. Please stand firm and unite as landowners”

Meanwhile, Osea Naiqamu in a written response to FBC News has denied the corruption allegations against him by the Fiji Pine Group CEO.

He claims the allegations are not true as the CEO doesn’t have an understanding of the Landowner Participation Structures of the Industry.