Pine industry pressured with more demand

The Fiji Pine Trust has noted an increase in demand for pine timber following Tropical Cyclone Harold earlier this year.

Manager Lasarusa Turaga says this is due to the increasing demand for timber supply to assist in the rehabilitation work in places that felt the impact of the disaster.

He adds that this has also strengthened their operations by responding to the government rehabilitation program in boosting wood production in maritime islands.

“And right now we have assisted government on Kadavu and we have assisted in particular our pine resource owners on tikina Ono in Kadavu who are now venturing into business ventured approaches for the improvement of livelihood and economic empowerment on the island.”

Meanwhile, Ketei villagers in Totoya recently received their first payment for the pine harvest.

Ketei Development Committee Chair Vuetasau Tuiketei says their first harvest consists of pine trees that were planted about 50 years ago and the money will be used for various projects to benefit the villagers.