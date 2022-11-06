Pilot project launched to inculcate proper waste management

A community-based pilot recycling project has been launched at Kabutri Drive in Koronivia, Nausori aimed at changing people’s mindset towards waste management and recycling.

This is the first of its kind community-based pilot recycling project which is an initiative of Pacific Recycling Foundation and Waste Recyclers Fiji Limited.

Pacific Recycling Foundation Chief Executive, Amitesh Deo says the launch of the pilot project is the beginning of inculcating proper waste management practices in the communities.

“This project is extremely important to us for various reasons. It is a community-led project meaning that the ownership of this project will always be with the residents of the community, with the support of our partners we have designed a bin and we will provide collection services but the actual running of the program will always be with Kabutri drive residents and led by 15 recycling advocates.”

Environment Minister Dr. Mahendra Reddy says the active participation and involvement of the community members are integral in this notion of recycling waste generated by themselves.

He adds there is a need to stock take the amount of waste generated and how it can be recycled.

“The first thing we need to do is to look at reduction whether it is a consumption process or whether it is a production process we need to start fixing how we re-engineer that particular process to reduce the total volume of waste now once we have done that then we look at how could recycle what has been generated.”

A specially designed ‘I Recycle’ bin has also been installed in Kabutri Drive which was unveiled by Environment Minister Dr Mahendra Reddy yesterday.

The community-based project will also be expanded to other areas.