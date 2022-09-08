PILNA report highlights literacy needs for children

The Pacific’s largest regional assessment of literacy and numeracy latest report is now out.

The Pacific Community launched the Pacific Islands Literacy and Numeracy Assessment 2021 report at the University of the South Pacific, marking International literacy day yesterday.

The assessment focuses on the numeracy and literacy proficiency skills of Year 4 and Year 6 students.

Article continues after advertisement

Team leader large-scale assessment at Pacific Community Torika Taoi says they have given the findings and recommendations to the Ministry of Education.

“The importance of this report is the wealth of data which have been collected. Although the data is there, the countries need to access that data, use that data for intervention.”

The report essentially provides a measurement of regional standards based on a common scale.

This gives the Pacific region valid and reliable results to inform on the improvement of student learning outcomes over time.

New Zealand High Commissioner Charlotte Darlow who was the chief guest commended the report as it is by the Pacific for the Pacific.

“For me the most important is the P in PILNA so Pacific instrument, it’s an instrument that’s designed to in and of the region, is centered in Pacific context, it responds to a variety of Pacific countries and it means that we get data that is about us that we can use for us that is not being imposed from somewhere else in the world.”

The findings are shared with countries in presentations at various levels of the education system.