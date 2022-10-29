Pillay elected Lautoka Chamber of Commerce President

New President of the Lautoka Chamber of Commerce Wasu Pillay (black shirt).

Lautoka based lawyer Wasu Pillay has been elected as the new President of the Lautoka Chamber of Commerce after their Annual General Meeting this afternoon.

Pillay takes over from Pyara Singh, who was at the helm for more than a decade.

Singh announced his retirement during the AGM.

Muni Nair and Abdul Kaiyum were elected as Vice Presidents. Jone Naulu remains the Secretary, while Pranil Krishna is the new Treasurer.

Their board members include Jacinta Khan, Faiaaz Ali, Abdul Wahab, Aiyaz Musa, and Shainaz Lal.