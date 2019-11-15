Home

Headlines Weather Search

News

Sports

Business

World

Radio

Radio Fiji One Mirchi FM Gold FM Bula FM 2Day FM Radio Fiji Two

TV

FBC TV FBC Sports FBC 2

News

Pig industry faces tough times

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
August 6, 2020 6:05 am
The President of the Fiji Pig Association, Simon Cole. [Source: fclc.org]

The President of the Fiji Pig Association, Simon Cole, has expressed concern, with the announcement that two of the country’s three major pork producers are reducing their output by forty percent.

Cole says this is a significant blow caused by the pandemic killing off 60% of the market for pork sales.

He adds an additional threat is the import of pork from Australia, which he says benefits only the Australian pig industry.

Article continues after advertisement

According to the Association, Australian pork sells at around $8.40 while local pork costs between $8 and $9 per kilo.

This he says is disrupting the market and interfering with industry’s efforts to return to.

Cole also says the retail price for pork has fallen by 50% in most cases as butchers strive to find new outlets for their pork.

Keep Connected With The Latest News, Weather, And Sports on Fiji's Best Radio stations.

Live Tune In
  • 95.4 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 95.2 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 95.6 FM
  • Tavua
  • 95.8 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 102.6 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 102.4 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 102.8 FM
  • Tavua
  • 103.0 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 97.8 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 97.6 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 98.0 FM
  • Tavua
  • 98.2 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 93.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 92.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 93.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 93.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 100.2 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 100.0 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 100.4 FM
  • Tavua
  • 100.6 FM
  • Rakiraki
Live Tune In
  • 105.0 FM
  • Suva, Nadi, Lautoka, Labasa
  • 104.8 FM
  • Sigatoka, Ba
  • 105.2 FM
  • Tavua
  • 105.4 FM
  • Rakiraki
© 2018-20 Fijian Broadcasting Corporation Limited. 69 Gladstone Road, Suva. PO Box 334, Suva, Fiji.