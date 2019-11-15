Pig industry faces tough times

The President of the Fiji Pig Association, Simon Cole, has expressed concern, with the announcement that two of the country’s three major pork producers are reducing their output by forty percent.

Cole says this is a significant blow caused by the pandemic killing off 60% of the market for pork sales.

He adds an additional threat is the import of pork from Australia, which he says benefits only the Australian pig industry.

According to the Association, Australian pork sells at around $8.40 while local pork costs between $8 and $9 per kilo.

This he says is disrupting the market and interfering with industry’s efforts to return to.

Cole also says the retail price for pork has fallen by 50% in most cases as butchers strive to find new outlets for their pork.