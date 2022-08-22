PIFS to develop Regional Kava Development Strategy

[Photo: Supplied]

The Pacific Islands Forum has commenced consultations on the development of the Regional Kava Development Strategy.

According to the Forum, they have been conducting virtual and face-to-face consultations with members on priorities and challenges to be considered in the development of this strategy.

PIFS says kava contribution to the Pacific trade is of strategic significance for the sustainable development of the region.

Article continues after advertisement

It says kava also drives economic growth and poverty alleviation in the Pacific.

The Forum adds comprehensive findings will be considered in the drafting of the Regional Kava Development Strategy and shared for a final validation workshop, to be announced to members.

The consultation is conducted in partnership with the Pacific Community, and the Pacific Horticultural and Agricultural Market Access Program.