PIFs create excitement among international journalists

Since Monday, the Pacific Island Forum has been the talk of Suva city, which has helped the event gain traction in Fiji and the world.

Officials from the international media have expressed their happiness at participating in this meeting.

According to Maori Television journalist Whatitiri Te Wake from New Zealand, it is enlightening to cover issues such as climate change in countries like Fiji, which have a lot to offer with their warm and welcoming culture.

“The beauty of Fiji, I’m talking about the hospitality, the kind and caring nature of Fiji, which for me is a testimony to this country but also the many Pacific nations as well, it’s just different.”

Meanwhile, Fumi Matsumoto, a journalist from NIKKEI publications from Japan, says her first visit to Fiji has excited her to return for family vacations.

“It’s a nice country; people are so friendly and nice and the city is safe so I pretty much like this place, I hope I can be a tourist and not a reporter here, maybe next time.”

The Pacific Island Forum debates are being covered by the 21 foreign journalists who are based in the Holiday Inn’s media centre. The discussions will come to an end tomorrow.