PIF show of regional solidarity

The 51st Pacific Islands Forum was an opportunity for leaders to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the regional body.

Leaders acknowledged that although the journey over the past years has not been easy, relations as a Forum family remained strong because of its shared values, culture and tradition.

51st PIF Chair and Fijian Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama says since its establishment in 1971, the Pacific Islands Forum has been the catalyst for strengthened regional action.

“As we have phased down our multitude of challenges across the region, we recognize our strength in numbers. It is without a doubt that we stand our best chance to address these common challenges together as a family.”

Bainimaram says although the meeting was overshadowed by the sudden withdrawal of Kiribati, it did not deter the efforts of the leaders to unite as one in light of growing regional and global challenges.

The leader’s endorsed the 2050 Strategy for Blue Pacific Continent, which recognizes the need to work more closely in addressing issues such as the climate crisis, vulnerability to debt and regional security.