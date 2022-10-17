PIF objects Japan’s proposal to dispose nuclear treated water

Secretary General Henry Puna.

The Pacific Island Forum member-countries continue to object Japan’s proposal to dispose nuclear treated water at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Station into the Pacific Ocean.

Secretary General Henry Puna reiterated their stance on this proposal, saying that this issue remains as one of the forum’s urgent priorities.

“This is one of the urgent priorities of the forum, because our leaders in July reiterated their objection to what Japan is proposing to do. A lot of our leaders actually spoke strongly on this Fukushima issue, the treated water issue.”

Article continues after advertisement

Puna says they have had the opportunity to raise their concern on this issue, with the Japanese Foreign Affairs Minister during his visit earlier this year.

He says they have asked to have an audience with the Prime Minister of Japan, to raise their concern on this issue.

Puna says there are indications that Japan is leaning in favour of this requested engagement, but they are moving in their own pace.

The Secretary-General says there is a possibility that they would be able to meet with the Japanese government, after COP27 – towards the end of November.