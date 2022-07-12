PIF must remain united: Wong

The region is stronger together says Australian Foreign Affairs Minister, Senator Penny Wong.

Wong made the comments following Pacific Islands Forum Leaders Dialogue with associate members and forum observers today.

She says a lot of discussions have taken place about the Pacific Island Forum unity.

The Foreign Minister says the position the Australian government has consistently taken is that they were seeking to support whatever the consensus could deliver.

“The most important thing was to ensure that at this time in a contested world, in a world confronting climate, COVID and the economic recovery from COVID, that the forum remains united.”

Wong says they are supportive of the Suva Agreement as a pathway to the unity.

Wong has also commended Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama, and leaders from the Micronesian states for their work to try and bring the forum back together.