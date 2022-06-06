PIF meeting to decide Puna’s fate as SG

Henry Puna.

The Pacific Islands Forum Chair, Fiji, has summoned all members to a meeting at the Secretariat in Suva tomorrow.

The meeting is believed to address the controversial election of the Forum’s current Secretary General, Henry Puna, over a Micronesian delegation.

However, speaking to FBC News tonight, Puna stated he doesn’t have the agenda for tomorrow’s meeting.

He adds that he is optimistic about the meeting.

“No, the Forum Chair is in charge of the Talanoa, the consultations, and we have confidence in his ability to manage things in the best interest of the Forum.”

When asked whether the agenda includes his removal as the SG, Puna says he does not want to “jump the gun” ahead of the meeting.

“Well, that’s pre-empting what the leaders will decide, but of course, there’s a lot of considerations to take into account, but I’m not going to pre-empt what the leaders will come up with.”

Micronesian states threatened to pull out of the PIF after Puna’s election.

International media revealed that the President of the Federated States of Micronesia, David Panuelo, announced during the Micronesian Presidents’ Summit in February this year that they had agreed to “temporarily rescind their withdrawal from the PIF” until a number of reforms took place.

Panuelo further revealed that forum chair Fiji had promised Puna would step down as SG this month and clear the way for a Micronesian to succeed him.

Panuelo was also present at the commissioning of the new Cook Islands High Commission in Suva tonight, together with other Pacific Island leaders.

While departing from the event, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama told Henry Puna —”I’ll see you tomorrow.”