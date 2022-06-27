PIF hopes for concrete commitment in COP 27

Secretary-General, Dr Filimon Manoni

The Pacific Island Forum leaders have called on its dialogue partners to ensure that COP 27 builds on the achievements of COP 26.

Secretary-General, Dr Filimon Manoni hopes that COP 27 delivers clear progress on turning pledges to concrete commitment into action consistent with the 1.5 degree pathway.

Dr Manoni says COP 27 must also advance the work on the ocean climate nexus and show meaning progress on a new collective climate finance goal and funding arrangements for loss and damage.

As the blue pacific continent, we are proactive on all fronts to collectively fight this climate battle with every possible means available to us, meager means available to us but we are making the effort

The 27th session of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Climate Change Conference 2022 will be held in Egypt.

The conference will bring governments from across the world together to accelerate global efforts to confront the climate crisis.

COP 27 will take place in November.