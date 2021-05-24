PIF endorses Pacific Resilience Facility

Pacific Island Forum Leaders have endorsed the establishment of a Pacific Resilience Facility.

It will be targeted at building the resilience of risk Pacific communities through small scale, high impact grants.

Speaking at the Pacific High Level meeting in Glasgow, Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama highlighted that currently over 80 percent of global climate financing goes to mitigation.

[Source: Office of the Prime Minister]

Bainimarama says every dollar spent upfront on resilience and preparations saves about seven dollars in recovery costs.

“Pacific Island countries are the lowest emitting nations on earth, yet we are not hiding behind the excuse that we are too small to make a meaningful difference or using COVID-19 as cover for not taking meaningful action to honour our climate obligations.”

The Prime Minister says negotiations to resolve outstanding issues over the coming week remains our best chance to keep the 1.5 degree celcius threshold within reach, and avoid a global climate catastrophe.