PIF condemns Russia’s attempted illegal annexations

Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Dr Satyendra Prasad speaking at an Emergency Special Session [Photo: Supplied]

The Pacific Islands Forum family is calling the Russian Federation to cease its attempted illegal annexations of the Ukrainian territory.

Speaking on behalf of PIF Chair Voreqe Bainimarama at an Emergency Special Session, Fiji’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Dr Satyendra Prasad says this is a clear violation of the principles of the UN Charter and international law.

Doctor Prasad says the Russian Federation must also de-escalate the current situation and withdraw behind its internationally recognized borders in order for a peaceful resolution to the conflict to be achieved.

The PIF members have previously spoken out to condemn the invasion and spoke out in defence of civilian lives and humanitarian access.

Doctor Prasad highlighted that the many islands and countries of our Blue Pacific Continent are diverse, with their own unique histories, cultures and perspectives.

However, there is much which unites us – including values of justice, fairness and shared prosperity. Underpinning this unity is a shared belief in the value of the multilateral system enshrined in the UN Charter and its principles.

Prasad says the Charter cannot simply be worn like a prestigious cloak only to be discarded when perceived geopolitical interests are at stake.

He further states that as a permanent member of the Security Council, the Russian Federation has an even greater responsibility to uphold the Charter and the principles of sovereignty, dignity and peaceful resolution of disputes which it enshrines.

“We also understand the terrible human and environmental costs of nuclear weapons in light of our region’s history regarding nuclear testing. It is unacceptable that the use of nuclear weapons is openly threatened by a nuclear weapons state, especially against a non-nuclear weapons state. We therefore strongly condemn Russia’s latest threats to use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and possibly others”.

Prasad adds the PIF strongly supports international efforts to safeguard Ukrainian nuclear facilities against damage, intentional or otherwise.

“We urge the UN Secretary-General to use all the tools available through his good offices to help bring this war to an end. He has our full support. This is not a time for wars and conquest – this is a time for peace. This is not a time for killing and destruction; this is a time for development. This is not a time for inaction by the UN Security Council; it is time for precisely the opposite – a time for urgent action.”

The Russian Federation has illegally annexed four regions of eastern Ukraine – namely Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia.