News

Pictures capture attention: Sayed-Khaiyum

Ritika Pratap Deputy News Manager [email protected] | @RitikaFBCNews
April 28, 2022 4:42 pm
[File Photo]

The Minister responsible for Climate Change says through photographs we can actually tell the world the devastation caused by climate change.

Speaking at the launch of the UK Pacific Climate Change Photography Exhibition in Nadi, Aiyaz Sayed-Khaiyum says photographs can tell us what has happened, and what may happen in the future.

He says imagery is important in capturing someone’s attention.

Article continues after advertisement

The event, which was held for the first time in the Western Division, featured over 60 top photos from a wide range of photographers from the Pacific, as young as nine-years-old.

“You can write a nice long article based on science. You can have very strong arguments in an article as to why we should stop emitting carbon in the air. Why we should become a lot more responsible, but a picture can actually capture somebody’s attentions. In fact thousands of people’s attention.”

Submissions were made under the categories of Marine, Land, People, Youth and Junior.

Sayed-Khaiyum also held side discussions with several youth, academia, private entrepreneurs and the tourism sector on potential partnerships and collaboration.

