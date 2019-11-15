PICTA trade agreement needs modernization

Foreign Trade Ministers’ have agreed that the Pacific Island countries trade agreement needs to be modernized.

This was highlighted as one of the key outcomes of the 2020 Foreign Ministers’ Meeting that concluded yesterday.

Trade Minister Premila Kumar says that there are some complications with the rules of origin of the agreement that in a way restricts trade.

Kumar adds that for this reason there is a great need to modernize the PICTA trade agreement.

She also highlighted issues they hope to continue discussions on at the 12th World Trade Organization Ministerial Conference in Kazakhstan.

“This is where the Pacific Solidarity is to ensures harmful fisheries subsidies are negotiated. There are harmful subsidies related to fisheries which is causing over fishing, unreported fishing which is affecting conservation and management of fisheries stock in our oceans.”

Trade Ministers’ also discussed emerging issues related to trade since it has implications on health and the environment as well.