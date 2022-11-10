PICs remain our priority: Conroy

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy

In the run-up to the UN Climate Conference in 2026, Australia is holding robust discussions at the COP 27 climate summit in Egypt.

Australian Minister for International Development and the Pacific, Pat Conroy says the 2026 climate summit, which will be co-hosted by Australia and the Pacific, will draw attention and action to the Pacific, which is most affected by climate change.

“So I’ve been spruiking the benefits of that and I’ve been really pleased that every single Pacific nation has endorsed Australia-Pacific COP and they have begun lobbying that as well whether when it’s appropriate so that’s something I believe that will be great for our region. A COP in the Pacific highlighting Pacific challenges.”

Conroy adds that they will continue to negotiate at the summit on maintaining 1.5 degrees Celsius and increased investment and adaptation.