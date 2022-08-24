PICP to focus on five strategic goals

Non-communicable diseases are one of the common causes of death across police departments in the region.

While officiating at the 49th Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police Conference, Minister of Defense and National Security Inia Seruiraru says the force needs to be as committed to their health as they are to their national duties.

Seruiratu says the regional criminality landscape has evolved since the establishment of these organizations.

Sharing and coordinating information and resources, influence to build policing, strengthening operational policing, enabling and supporting operational policing, and growing regional leadership are five strategic goals of the PICP.

The conference has returned after a lapse of two years and is an opportunity to discuss security, threats, and strategy facing the Blue Pacific.

This event also provides an opportunity to celebrate key milestones, including the 50th anniversary of PICP, the 20th anniversary of the Pacific Transnational Crime Network and the 10th anniversary of the Cyber Safety Pasifika Programme.

The theme of this three-day event is “Workforce, Well-being, and Resilience’.