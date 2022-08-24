PICP strengthens collaboration

The Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police

The Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police are committed to regional collaboration to address the security needs of the region.

The organization has been operating for the past 50 years in the region with a combined income of over ten billion dollars and a population of 2.42 million.

Inia Seruiratu, Minister for Defense and National Security and Policing, says the force needs to up their game, given the changing criminal landscape.

Article continues after advertisement

“Our police can’t spend the coming decades playing catchup as these criminals continually leverage ever more sophisticated technology to circumvent our laws.”

Outgoing Chair for PICP, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho, says that they are committed to ensuring that fitness and good health will be a priority for the force across the region.

“As leaders it is our duty to ensure that we have a workforce that is able to respond to the call of duty when needed. We cannot enforce the law and maintain peace and security with an unhealthy force.”

The meeting continues in Nadi.