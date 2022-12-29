Pickpocketing cases on the rise

[Source: Fiji Police]

Secure your belongings while out in Public places.

This is the call by the Fiji Police Force after a 33-year-old female lost her handbag and her vehicle while going out with her friends in Suva last night.

According to a police report, the 33-year-old was enjoying herself inside a nightclub in Suva, and after some time, she noticed that her handbag was missing.

Her bag contained her mobile phone, assorted cards, and vehicle keys.

Her vehicle which she had parked nearby had also gone missing.

This morning, a 23-year-old unemployed man was arrested for drunk driving at Navua was driving the said stolen motor vehicle.

Fiji Police Force Chief Operations Officer (COO) Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Livai Driu said members of the public should be cautious and remain vigilant in securing their property.

The Chief Operations Officer said Police presence will be around during the last two days of the year but the onus of security is on each individual.

The 23-year-old is in police custody as the investigation into the matter continues.