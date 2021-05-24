Home

Pick your mask as you pick your phone

Apenisa Waqairadovu Multimedia News Journalist [email protected] | @ApenisaFBCNews
January 6, 2022 5:00 am

Fijians are being urged to isolate as soon as they feel they have COVID-19-like symptoms until proven otherwise.

Minister for Health Doctor Ifereimi Waqainabete, made the plea as he called on people to make this responsible decision during this time.

Dr. Waqainabete says coughing, having shortness of breath, and having headaches are some of the symptoms.

The Minister is also pleading with Fijians to pick up their masks when leaving their homes.

Whenever you leave home, whenever you pick up your phone, please pick up your mask. Your mask is as important as your phone at this moment in time.

The COVID-19 Delta and Omicron variants are now present in the Northern Division, Viti Levu as well as islands in the Lomaiviti and the Lau Groups.

