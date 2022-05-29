Physiotherapy Fiji opens second branch

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar at the opening of the second branch of Physiotherapy Fiji in Nadi yesterday. [Source: Premila Kumar / Twitter]

Physiotherapy Fiji opened its second branch in Aerotown, Nadi yesterday.

Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the opening of this clinic shows business confidence in the Nadi economy post-COVID-19.

This is Physiotherapy Fiji’s second branch with the first in Samabula, Suva.

[Source: Premila Kumar / Twitter]

The clinic retained all its eight staff despite the pandemic and the new branch has created more jobs.

Kumar highlighted Physiotherapy plays a vital role in prevention and rehabilitation.

“We have to remember recovery does not necessarily end when a person is discharged from the hospital, there is a critical component of aftercare that can assist a person to walk or lift an arm or rehabilitate from a stroke or even from a fracture”

Kumar says healthcare services are not just hospitals centred but there are other ancillary services available for the betterment of the people.



[Video Source: Fijian Government / Facebook]