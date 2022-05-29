Physiotherapy Fiji opens second branch

Minister for Local Government Premila Kumar at the opening of the second branch of Physiotherapy Fiji in Nadi yesterday. [Source: Premila Kumar / Twitter]
Physiotherapy Fiji opened its second branch in Aerotown, Nadi yesterday.
Minister for Local Government, Premila Kumar says the opening of this clinic shows business confidence in the Nadi economy post-COVID-19.
This is Physiotherapy Fiji’s second branch with the first in Samabula, Suva.
The clinic retained all its eight staff despite the pandemic and the new branch has created more jobs.
Kumar highlighted Physiotherapy plays a vital role in prevention and rehabilitation.
“We have to remember recovery does not necessarily end when a person is discharged from the hospital, there is a critical component of aftercare that can assist a person to walk or lift an arm or rehabilitate from a stroke or even from a fracture”
Kumar says healthcare services are not just hospitals centred but there are other ancillary services available for the betterment of the people.
