Physical and financial performance reviewed

The Ministry of Waterways and Environment’s Permanent Secretary, Mere Siqila-Lakeba, reviewed the ministry’s physical and financial performance over the previous five months, from August 1 through December 31.

This was made possible through her welcome briefing with the Senior Officials of the Ministry.

The discussion included the status of programmatic and project implementation as well as important problems and difficulties that call for mission-focused interventions at the federal, sectoral, agency, or divisional levels.

The executive leadership meeting gave the Permanent Secretary the opportunity to restate the ministry’s mission as well as the demands made of it by the government and stakeholders.

Additionally, to jointly develop methods for implementing the Annual Costed Operation Plans for the Ministry of Waterways and Environment.

In addition to stressing the significance of meeting the strategic objectives, Lakeba thanked the staff for their ongoing assistance and unwavering support in advancing the Ministry’s agenda as defined in the 5-year Strategic Plan.