Photo of voter ID acceptable for casting vote

Photo of Voter identification card on their mobile phones.

Fijians will still be allowed to vote if they have a photo of their voter identification card on their mobile phones.

This has been confirmed by Supervisor of Elections Mohammed Saneem during a press conference after questions were raised by the media during an FEO workshop.

“Yes, you will be able to vote, we will be able to see your face and the face that we have on the voter list. And we will be able to allow you to vote.”

Saneem is advising Fijians not to be alarmed if they lose their voter ID as his team will be able to cross-check their listing at the polling stations.

He adds that in such instances, it is critical for voters to turn up at their correct polling station on the day of the Election.