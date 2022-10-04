Photo art exhibition to raise awareness of birds

The Department of Environment, the Fiji China Friendship Association, and the China Cultural Centre organized a photo art exhibition with the title “Dancers in the Sky: Caring for Nature” earlier this week.

Director for Environment Sandeep Singh stated during the exhibition’s opening that the exhibition’s goal was to increase public understanding of the value of wildlife and birds.

She stated that it gave her a chance to highlight and appreciate the wide variety of bird species found in China and Fiji.

Article continues after advertisement

The director also highlighted that some of the bird photographs on display were of native species to the Fijian Islands that are thought to be facing extinction.

Singh also acknowledged the photographers and the six artists who created them.

The artwork will be kept at the China Cultural Centre.