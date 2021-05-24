Phelan thanks Fiji Police for assistance

The Fiji Police Force has received recognition from the Australian Federal Police Commander Pacific, Commander Melinda Phelan.

Phelan, who was in the country earlier in the week, thanked the Force for supporting the Pacific Community for Law Enforcement Cooperation.

The PCLEC is a regional coordination mechanism that supports capability development in law enforcement priority areas that was formulated at a Pacific Islands Chiefs of Police meeting.

She says Fijian police officers have been actively engaged since the design stages in 2019.

Commander Phelan also met with officers who have been involved with PCLEC and commended them for their support.

She also held discussions with the Commissioner of Police, Brigadier-General Sitiveni Qiliho.



Commander Phelan also met with the four officers who have been selected as the new cohort of Pacific Police Officers seconded to the PCLEC.

The four were chosen after a rigorous selection process involving other Pacific Island law enforcement officers.



