Phase two of Fiji’s COVID safe economic recovery announced

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has announced Phase two of Fiji’s COVID safe economic recovery.

Bainimarama says the careFiji app forms a foundation of Phase Two of our economic recovery

He says the app uses Bluetooth technology on our phones to make contact tracing much faster and accurate.

From tomorrow the Fiji Police Force will enforce curfew from 11pm and lifted at 4am daily.

Night clubs will remain closed.

Social gathering numbers have increased to 100, but social distancing still applies.

These include gatherings at weddings, funerals, cafes, restaurants, conferences and other community gatherings

Effective from Friday houses of worship can allow 100 worshippers at a given time.

The Prime Minister says from tomorrow, health officials will meet with religious leaders to see how they can operate under the new normal.

Education will be resumed in two stages. Year 12 and 13 students will start classes on Tuesday 30th June.

This will allow them to prepare for their exams.

Tertiary institutions can also open for face to face classes from 30th June.

The rest of the Primary and Secondary schools and early childhood centers will open a week later from 6th of July.

The Prime Minister says principals, teachers, and school management will be responsible for COVID-proofing their schools, practicing the healthy habits that we have embraced in every corner of COVID-safe economic recovery.

Gyms, fitness centres and swimming pools both public pools and those at hotels will be permitted to re-open from Monday, the 22nd of June.

But the PM says operators must keep these facilities clean and maintain contact tracing information for every person who uses their facilities by checking for careFIJI installation and keeping a manual log for those who don’t have smartphones.

The Prime Minister also announced that with Fiji’s outbreak contained, we can safely reclaim our status as the beating heart of world rugby, and welcome back football, boxing and all other contact sports as well.

Bainimarama says live sporting events will resume, but with restrictions.

The formal indoor and outdoors sporting venues can host sporting events with spectators at 50 per cent capacity, so long as physical distancing is maintained within the venue.

For informal sports events at the community level, the 100-person limit applies.

The Prime Minister says they’ll review this policy in the very near future.

He stressed that with the gyms back open and all sports open for play, he is hopeful more Fijians will take advantage of these opportunities to take greater ownership over their health and wellbeing

The cinemas will also re-open its doors from tomorrow, but under various conditions.

Cinemas will be limited to 50 per cent of capacity.

The Prime Minister says all groupings of theatre-goers – friends and family members who attend and sit together, will be required to sit 1.5 metres apart from other groupings or individuals.

In between each showing, service areas need to be wiped down, seats deep cleaned and public areas must be thoroughly sanitised.